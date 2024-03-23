Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Could be the last': Dinesh Karthik hints at IPL retirement after RCB loss vs Chennai Super Kings

India's most expensive web series cost more than Animal, Pathaan; lead star quit, shoot stuck, never saw release, now...

This singer has sung 50000 songs, father was in ministry, she fell in love with father of 4, is his second wife, now...

Bollywood's biggest flop launched star kid; superstar and Hollywood legend could not save it, earned only Rs 7 crore

Meet actress with just 3 hits in 17 years, has 2 crore followers, MLA's daughter may contest Lok Sabha elections from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Could be the last': Dinesh Karthik hints at IPL retirement after RCB loss vs Chennai Super Kings

India's most expensive web series cost more than Animal, Pathaan; lead star quit, shoot stuck, never saw release, now...

KKR vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024: Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad eye winning start against KKR

Highest totals by each team in IPL 

10 beverages to boost brain health

7 vegetarian birds and what they eat instead

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

India's most expensive web series cost more than Animal, Pathaan; lead star quit, shoot stuck, never saw release, now...

This singer has sung 50000 songs, father was in ministry, she fell in love with father of 4, is his second wife, now...

Bollywood's biggest flop launched star kid; superstar and Hollywood legend could not save it, earned only Rs 7 crore

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

India's most expensive web series cost more than Animal, Pathaan; lead star quit, shoot stuck, never saw release, now...

India's most expensive web series had a budget bigger than even Pathaan, Salaar, and Animal, but it never released

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 06:23 PM IST

article-main
The cover art of Baahubali The Rise of Sivagami
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

When OTT began in India, it largely consisted of short format shows made by small production companies releasing over YouTube. These shows were largely low-budget slice-of-life dramas. But over the years, as major streaming platforms debuted in India, the scale of these shows began to grow bigger. Today, the biggest web series in India even rival some of the biggest Indian films in terms of budgets. What is interesting is that the most expensive of them all has not seen completion in almost seven years.

The most expensive Indian web series is...

In 2018, when Netflix India was beginning to spread its wings in terms of original content, it announced an ambitious project – a spinoff/prequel to SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali film series. The series was titled Baahubali: Before The Beginning, and was said to be based on the books written by Anand Neelakanthan that focus on Sivagami, the character played by Ramya Krishnan in the film. The first season was said to be based on the book The Rise of Sivagami. Mrunal Thakur was cast as young Sivagami and Rahul Bose and Atul Kulkarni also came on board as filming began in September 2018. However, after spending Rs 100 crore on filming, in 2021, Netflix decided to start from scratch and Mrunal walked out. A new series was devised with Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. Reports stated that this was to cost Rs 200 crore, giving the series a combined cost of Rs 300 crore.

How Baahubali web series became more expensive than the biggest Bollywood blockbusters

The Rs 300-crore price tag for Baahubali: Before the Beginning not only makes it the biggest Indian web series (ahead of Indian Police Force and Heeramandi, both of which cost Rs 200 crore), but also more expensive than several Indian films. Even big successes like Animal (Rs 100 crore), Dunki (Rs 180 crore) and even Fighter and Pathaan (both Rs 250 crore) have smaller budgets than the show.

Baahubali’s OTT future

Wamiqa Gabbi has implied that she may not be a part of the project anymore given that the director Kunal Deshmukh has also opted out. In 2022, Variety reported that Netflix was ‘re-evaluating’ the show, adding that the streaming giant has been “struggling with the project for some time now.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED

'Jittery, nervous, excited': Rishabh Pant shares his emotions as he prepares for his return to IPL 2024

US expresses concerns over 2024 Pakistan general elections, rubbishes Imran Khan's cipher allegation

Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh; complete timeline here

Watch: MS Dhoni's heartwarming gesture for CSK's support staff ahead of IPL 2024 opener goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement