India's highest paid actor, earns Rs 210 crore per film, not Vijay, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Salman, Aamir

Even at this age, Rajinikanth is a mainstream hero and single-handedly takes charge of the film and creates records. Rajinikanth is also the highest-paid actor not only in South India but also in India, who took a hefty fee for his film 'Jailer'.

Rajinikanth, lovingly known as Thalaiva by his fans, is worshipped like a God in the South. Rajinikanth turned 73 today. Rajinikanth's age has not diminished his success rate in films or his popularity among his fans. This year, Rajinikanth gave 'Jailer' which changed the landscape of Tamil cinema by earning more than Rs 600 crore. Rajinikanth is the only actor from the South whose two Tamil films have collected more than Rs 500.

Even at this age, Rajinikanth is a mainstream hero and single-handedly takes charge of the film and creates records. Rajinikanth is also the highest-paid actor not only in South India but also in India, who took a fee of Rs 210 crore for the film 'Jailer'.

As per reports, Rajinikanth was given a remuneration of Rs 210 crore to play the lead role of Muthuvel Pandian in 'Jailer' and with an addition of Rs 100 crore for being part of the film, he has become the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema. In total, Rajinikanth earned Rs 310 crore and a branded car for 'Jailer' which the producer gifted him after the film's success.

Earlier, Rajinikanth was also the highest-paid actor when his film 'Sivaji The Boss' was released in 2007.

Yet all these achievements pale in comparison to the passion of all those fans who consider and worship Rajinikanth as their God. This is the reason why when Rajinikanth's film is released in the South, a holiday is declared in many places. There is an atmosphere of celebration.

As for his personal life, Rajinikanth is married to Lata Rangachari since the year 1981. Rajinikanth first met Lata when she had come to interview the actor for her college magazine. Lata is 8 years younger than Rajinikanth. The couple has two daughters - Soundarya and Aishwarya.