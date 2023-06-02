'I will bring action films back': Gippy Grewal on lack of hardcore action films in Punjab | Exclusive

A photo of Gippy Grewal

The Punjabi film industry also known as Pollywood has churned out several blockbuster rom-com and family dramas. More than hard-hitting drama, slapstick and slice-of-life comic films have always worked successfully. One genre that needs to be revived in Punjabi films is action. Hardcore, masala actioners are not been produced on par with romantic comedies, and Gippy Grewal is committed to reviving the action genre.

While promoting his much-awaited Carry On Jatta 3, Gippy speaks to DNA exclusively. During the conversation, Gippy admits that the action genre or serious films are not been explored much, and he shares his reasons. "We Punjabi are fun-loving, stress-free people. We love to laugh and spread laughter. So we love rom-com or family entertainers more. Also, we have little kids and elders as our audiences, so they won't be able to enjoy hardcore action films or depressing films." Sharing his view on the success of the family drama Ardaas franchise, Gippy says, "Our film Ardaas and Ardaas Karaan was a motivational film that spread hope and the message of not losing hope even in the most difficult phase, thus it worked brilliantly."

Grewal further adds that he is bringing the action genre back with Warning 2. "We are working on making this genre bigger. My action film Warning (2021) was successful, so we are making Warning 2. The first part was a small film, made on a limited budget. But this time we have put in all our efforts. The film is shot on a mega-budget, and we're making it the biggest actioner from Punjab. Just like Carry On Jatta 3, Warning 2 will also have a pan-India release."

Gippy further adds that after Warning 2, other filmmakers will follow the trend of producing action films. "When a film of a particular genre works, other makers tend to follow the trend. So, once Warning 2 releases, you will see how other filmmakers will also come forward and churn action films." Gippy concludes with a promise, "Action is my favourite genre and I will bring this genre back in Punjabi films. I will bring action back." Gippy's next film, Carry On Jatta 3 also stars Sonam Bajwa, the movie will release in cinemas on June 29.