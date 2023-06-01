'Unfollow, do not come on my page': Sonam Bajwa on getting trolled for showing sultry avatar in red backless dress

Stills from Sonam Bajwa's photoshoot

Sonam Bajwa is one of the major stars of the Punjabi film industry. The actress' latest movie Godday Godday Chaa is getting love across the globe, and the actress will next be seen in the much-awaited Carry On Jatta 3. This year, Sonam joined Akshay Kumar's troupe, The Entertainers, and performed internationally.

Sonam is enjoying the current 'busy' phase of her career, and she's making sure to keep her fans updated through her social media. A few weeks back, Sonam shared a reel and carousel post of her photoshoot, where she looked sizzling hot in a red backless dress. These posts stunned his fans. Sonam is popularly known for playing a gherlu, sidhi-sadhi, headstrong girl, and this avatar of Sonam was a shock to a few netizens. Sonam had to face the heat of netizens, and she was even trolled by a few internet users. Sonam has finally broken her silence about it.

While promoting her upcoming film, Carry On Jatta 3, Sonam opens up about the blunt nature of the internet and states that as there are admirers, there are persons who love to criticise. She says, "There will be people who would be welcoming, more accepting of this change. And the criticism or getting trolled is also a part of social media. Everyone has a phone, and they can type whatever they want. You're not accountable for it. And...everyone has a right to express their views." Sonam further clarifies that she didn't have any preconceived notions before doing that debated photoshoot and adds that she won't do anything that will make her feel uncomfortable. "If I am comfortable and if I find it okay...then other things don't bother me. When I did the photoshoot, I had no intention or thoughts that 'Oh I have to project it like that.' When I saw the footage, I found it esthetic."

Sharing her views on the netizens' reception, Sonam asserts, "When I posted these pictures and video, I didn't expect such kind of response, even the positive ones. For me, it was a normal photoshoot. Jinna nu nahi pasand aaya (The one who didn't like it), please I'm very happy if you unfollow and do not come on my page and comment. Live and let live." Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa-led Carry On Jatta 3 also stars an ensemble cast, including Jaswinder Bhalla, Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and other actors. Carry On Jatta 3 will release in cinemas on June 29.