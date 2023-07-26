HeartBeat star Taec-yeon sends special message for Indian fans, says 'I sincerely thank you for.. ' | Exclusive

Apart from HeartBeat, Taec-yeon previously starred in Let’s Fight Ghost, Vincenzo, and Blind.

South Korean actors and singers have a huge fan following in India. Fans in India often wait for their favourite star from South Korea to send a special message to them. So the wait is over as Taec-yeon, who recently appeared in HeartBeat, sent a special message for his Indian fans while having an exclusive conversation with DNA.

About HeartBeat

HeartBeat features a thrilling romance between a vampire who desires to experience heart-throbbing love, and a cold-blooded woman who doesn’t have time for romance. It is a romance drama about a semi-human vampire named Seon Woo-hyeol, who failed to become a human by a day out of 100 years, and a woman Joo In-hae, who doesn't have a single human decency, starting to live together and finding true warmth.

While speaking to DNA and talking about the show, Taec-yeon thanked his fans in India.

What are your takeaways from the show?

Taec-yeon : I think it’s love. Vampire Seon U-hyeol, who wishes to become human in order to feel love that makes his heart beat, meets human In-hae and gradually learns about the feeling of love after going through a series of events. I think the classic story of a man and a woman (a vampire and a human) who should not love each other, overcoming hardships and fulfilling their love, is embedded in HeartBeat’s story and will make viewers’ hearts beat.

What message would you like to give your fans in India?

I sincerely thank you for having interest from overseas where the language and culture is different. I will work harder to repay the amount of love you give. Furthermore, I will try to make sure that the day when I can meet fans in person comes as soon as possible.

How was your experience while working for Heartbeat?

While filming HeartBeat, I was able to feel many things and look back on myself not only as an actor but also as just Ok Taec-yeon. I’m looking forward to showing an improved version of myself after getting nourished from what I felt through this work.

Tell me one incident that you will never forget while shooting Heartbeat

Since U-hyeol is a vampire, there are many flying scenes, so I had a lot of opportunities to do wire action.

It wasn’t my first time on a wire, but I have acrophobia so it was a little difficult to be hanging from a high spot. Fortunately, the action team prepared well so I was able to have fun filming.

Do you have plans to visit India?

Unfortunately, I have not been to India yet. I don’t have any specific plans yet, but I hope to have the opportunity to meet Indian fans as soon as possible.

Produced by Korean broadcaster KBS, HeartBeat starring popular actor Taec-yeon is now available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide outside of Korea. Apart from HeartBeat, Taec-yeon previously starred in Let’s Fight Ghost, Vincenzo, and Blind.