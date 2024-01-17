HanuMan box office collection day 5: Teja Sajja film continues its successful run, crosses Rs 100-crore mark worldwide

Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, HanuMan marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Headlined by Teja Sajja, the Telugu-language superhero film has earned over Rs 100 crore globally.

Headlined by Teja Sajja and helmed by Prasanth Varma, the Telugu-language superhero film HanuMan hit theatres last week on Friday, January 12. The film has been receiving extremely positive reviews from audiences for its engaging storytelling, impressive visual effects, strong performances, and brilliantly blending mytholgy with the superhero genre.

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, HanuMan had grossed Rs 55.85 crore net in India and Rs 94.75 crore worldwide in its first four days. On its fifth day of release, i.e. January 16, the film earned Rs 12.75 crore net in India as per the early estimates from Sacnilk. Thus, the film has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide. This is a huge achievement for the Teja Sajja-starrer as it is reportedly made on the budget of just Rs 20 crore.

Ahead of the release of the superhero film, Teja Sajja had shared that his favourite homegrown superhero films are the Hindi film Koi Mil Gaya and the Malayalam film Minnal Murali. Talking to IANS, he had said, "I've not watched many English superhero films. Marvel and DC never clicked with me because of the lack of cultural understanding. But I love Koi Mil Gaya. I love Minnal Murali also. The other day I was in Kochi talking about Minnal Murali. Tovino Thomas sir was also there, he said he also knew about HanuMan and he wants to do something for HanuMan. I hope we can do something together."

Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, HanuMan marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The film also stars Amrita Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai in supporting roles.



