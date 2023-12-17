'Govt should announce big punishment': Kamal Haasan reacts after visiting Chennai oil spill site

Headlines

Tamil Nadu weather: Heavy rainfall creates flood-like situation, check IMD forecast for next 7 days

Rana Daggubati wanted to set Prabhas up with this Bollywood actress; it's not Kriti Sanon or Deepika Padukone

SA vs IND: Ishan Kishan pulls out of South Africa Test series, replacement announced

Parliament security breach serious matter: Bengal CM Mamata expresses concern

Where do India stand in WTC points table after Australia thrash Pakistan by 360 runs in 1st Test?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rana Daggubati wanted to set Prabhas up with this Bollywood actress; it's not Kriti Sanon or Deepika Padukone

SA vs IND: Ishan Kishan pulls out of South Africa Test series, replacement announced

Where do India stand in WTC points table after Australia thrash Pakistan by 360 runs in 1st Test?

TV actresses from the 2000s who ruled our hearts in sarees

WPL 2024 auction rewind: 5 star overseas players who went unsold

South directors whose Bollywood films turned out to be major flops

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Vishal Bhardwaj opens up on his regrets about Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor's Rangoon: 'I should have...'

Arijit Singh says AR Rahman was the first to use auto-tune in India: ‘When you really listen to his songs...'

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui says he is pretending to date Nazila as Ayesha Khan confronts him, Mannara Chopra reacts

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

'Govt should announce big punishment': Kamal Haasan reacts after visiting Chennai oil spill site

Kamal Haasan was speaking to media after taking stock of the situation in Ennore where oil has spilled in the sea.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

“There is no technician and proper equipment to clear the oil spill just they are using buckets with the help of fishermen to clean the mess,” actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan said on Sunday.

Haasan was speaking to media after taking stock of the situation in Ennore where oil has spilled in the sea. Kamal Haasan also had conversations with fishermen. “This is not the first time I am visiting here. I have come here many times. Each time I am hoping that the situation here will get improved. Even after 7 years the situation only got worse,” Kamal Hassan said.

The actor also alleged there is no technician and equipment to clean the oil spill rather than fishermen are being used and buckets to clear the oil from the sea.

“Oil is so obvious here on the sea. Even the Court has said before the 17th this oil should be cleared but today is the 17th. Even in the next 17 days it won’t be cleared. Here there are no experts and proper equipment to clean the oil, they are just using fishermen and buckets to clear the oil which is inhuman. All are playing a blaming game. This oil is not God’s gift. The government should announce big punishment to whoever creates such a risky mess, then only they would get fear” Kamal Haasan added.

He also said, “What is the solution for this fishermen living. That is the only question. Whoever is responsible for this should take responsibility for the damages and should give compensation also.”

In the aftermath of cyclone Michaung, a large-scale oil spill mixed with flood water was reported in the Ernavur area in Chennai in the second week of December. While the State Pollution Control Board commenced its investigation into tracing the source of the spill, the spilt oil continued its way, engulfing the city drains, Ennore creeks and entire coastal sea area through the Kosathalaiyar river mouth.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Influencer's viral dance on train platform lands her in trouble as it prompts police action, watch

Meet Haryana woman who quit medicine to prepare for UPSC exam, got AIR 1, currently posted at...

World's largest office built for Rs 3400 crore in this Indian city; check all details here

BTech from BITS Pilani, MBA from IIM, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer

Bhajan Lal Sharma takes oath as Rajasthan CM, PM Modi attends ceremony in Jaipur

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE