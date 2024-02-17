Twitter
Gippy Grewal explains why Punjabi actioners underperform as compared to comedies: 'Sabse bada panga yeh hai ki...'

In the exclusive conversation, Gippy Grewal admitted that action films never perform as better or at par with comedy blockbusters. Gippy also explained why his latest actioner, Warning 2, could have been a bigger hit.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 10:32 PM IST

Edited by

Gippy Grewal opens up about Punjabi comedy, and family-drama films receiving better reception than masala actioners. Fans of Punjabi cinema across the globe love rib-tickling laugh-riots such as the Carry On Jatta series, Hausla Rakh, Kala Shah Kaala and other comedies. They also enjoy hardcore romantic, family dramas such as the Qismat series,  Ardaas, and Surkhi Bindi. However, when it comes to hardcore masala entertainers or out-an-out action films, audiences are less welcoming, and their box office performance is limited. 

Punjabi superstars Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta will soon bring Punjab's first horror-comedy Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri. The upcoming film is produced by Sargun under her banner, Dreamiyata Entertainment. The actors join DNA for an exclusive conversation, and discuss why action films underperform in Punjab. Gippy agrees that actioners in Punjab 'never' perform at par of comedy film, and says, "For comedies, we have a huge family audience, and there is a trend in Punjab and even overseas of families enjoying a movie in cinemas. When it comes to Punjabi films, they are made for families. They enjoys films together, aisa nahi hai ki husband-wife ja rahe hai, ya sirf bache ja rahe hai. We make films that cater to every age group because they watch these films together. Poora tabbar saath mein jaata hai." 

Watch the teaser of Gippy's upcoming comedy film Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri

Gippy's latest film, Warning 2, is a hardcore action film. Despite earning good at the box office, Gippy explains why his movie lacked in bigger reception, "Sabse bada panga yeh hai ki agar bache nahi jaate, toh unke parents nahi jaate. Warning 2 was passed with an A-certificate and it became a major problem. Mere circle mein bahut log the jinhone ki kaha ko woh jaane wale the par bacho ko jaane nahi mila toh unhone baad mein dekhi film." 

Gippy not only announces Warning 3 but also assures that he will bring back family audiences to the series, "The first film in the series and Warning 2 has a huge contrast, and it became a bigger hit than the prequel. But it could have been bigger if we brought it to U/A (category), aur added our family audience back. So we will try it in Warning 3. Hum third part banayege aur wohi koshish karenge." Gippy and Sargun Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri will release in the cinemas on March 15.

