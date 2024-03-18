Diljit Dosanjh opens up on sharing stage with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, getting him to sing in Punjabi: 'Whoever said...'

Diljit Dosanjh made a surprise entry at Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert this weekend and even got the English singer to sing along in Punjabi.

Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who recently performed with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at the Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai, has shared that music is a language of its own and connects people across the globe.

At the concert, the two singers brought the house down as they sent the audience into a frenzy. The collaboration between the global sensations reached its pinnacle when they performed a rendition of Diljit’s blockbuster hit, ‘Lover.’

Onstage, amid a sea of mesmerised fans, Ed Sheeran strummed his guitar, creating the backdrop for Diljit’s punchy rendition of the song. Ed Sheeran also sung a few lines in Punjabi, a gesture which honoured India’s rich cultural heritage.

Talking about Ed Sheeran and the evening, Dosanjh said: “It was wonderful performing with Ed Sheeran last evening. He truly knows how to work a crowd. He is such a giving artiste and sharing the stage with him was a real joy and an absolute honour. Whoever said language is a barrier needs to know that music is a language of its own.”

(IANS)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.