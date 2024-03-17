Watch: Diljit Dosanjh, Ed Sheeran surprise fans as they perform together at Mumbai concert, sing Lover, Shape of You

Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh can be seen singing together at Mumbai concert.

Diljit Dosanjh, on Saturday, surprised everyone when he made a surprise appearance at Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai concert. The videos are doing rounds on social media, in the clips they can be seen singing Lover, Shape of You together.

Ed Shared shared the video and wrote, “Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come !” Fans reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Diljit made my day by being there.. his surprise was the best thing that happened to us today!”

The second one said, “They definitely over delivered. Absolute madness.” The third one said, “We were just kids when we drank daaru cha Lemonade.” The fourth one said, “Diljit made my day by being there.. his surprise was the best thing that happened to us today!” The fifth one said, “Diljit kisi din mere muh te v apni jacket sutt ke mari.”

Ed Sheeran came to India for his special concert in Mumbai. While talking about the same with Brut India, he said, “The first time I came over here (India), I went to a small party with a bunch of people. Those were big stars in Bollywood. And I think that kind of opened the door. There’s a lot of Indian music that’s fantastic. I’d say that’s kind of what I’ve been listening to the most for the last, like, a year and a bit.”

He added, "I have listened to a lot of Diljit Dosanjh. I think he is great. I love Armaan Mallik, obviously having worked with him. And I think King has made some really exciting stuff.”

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.