Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Private show for SRK': Ed Sheeran sings 'Perfect' for Shah Rukh Khan, video goes viral, fans react

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani: Who owns maximum stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance?

This actor was once bigger than Akshay, Ajay, rejected role that made Shah Rukh star, ruined his career, now works in...

This actress once swept studio floors, wiped vomit, one film changed her life, became Bollywood's top star, is worth...

Meet woman, who started Rs 10 crore company at 20 with just Rs 2000, came to Shark Tank for funding and then...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Major setback for Mumbai Indians as star player suffers injury, week ahead of IPL 2024

'Private show for SRK': Ed Sheeran sings 'Perfect' for Shah Rukh Khan, video goes viral, fans react

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani: Who owns maximum stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance?

Why Mughal emperor Babur was afraid of this Hindu king

Symptoms of high blood pressure on waking up

Discover real 'Paatal Lok' on Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

IPL 2024 Update: BCCI Exploring Possibility Of Moving Matches To Dubai Due To General Elections

Assembly Elections 2024: Dates Announced For Elections In Andhra, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission Has Announced The Dates Of Lok Sabha Elections Results

This actress once swept studio floors, wiped vomit, one film changed her life, became Bollywood's top star, is worth...

Meet TV’s first naagin, who survived child abuse, fell in love with married man at 15, later became only actress to…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls being 'uncomfortable, shaking from fear' during 'Oo Antava' shoot: 'For me it was...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

'Private show for SRK': Ed Sheeran sings 'Perfect' for Shah Rukh Khan, video goes viral, fans react

The video captured Ed Sheeran singing his hit song Perfect with none other than SRK by his side, who seems to be totally engrossed in the singing.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 01:37 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Credit: Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

British singer Ed Sheeran mesmerized Shah Rukh Khan with his musical magic as he performed his hit song 'Perfect' during his visit to King Khan's house Mannat. The videos of SRK and Ed chilling on a couch and jamming together are going viral on social media.

The video captured Ed singing his hit song 'Perfect' with none other than SRK by his side, who seems to be totally engrossed in the singing. On Wednesday, ahead of his gig, ED met SRK and choreographer Farah Khan at Mannat.

Taking to Instagram, Ed dropped visuals from his meeting with the King Khan. In a clip, SRK can be seen teaching Ed his signature pose. In the end, SRK gave Ed a warm hug and kiss. "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together....," Ed captioned the post. Farah Khan also shared a video and picture with Ed.

In one of the visuals, we can see Farah, SRK, and Ed sharing smiles. "When u get to direct Ed sheeran & Shahrukh khan u get? .... #SherKhan of course@iamsrk @teddysphotos," she wrote.

Earlier, on Friday night, Farah Khan threw a grand party for the British singer at a posh restaurant in Mumbai. From actor Hrithik Roshan to director-actor Farhan Akhtar and actress Madhuri Dixit, the who's who of Bollywood, gathered at the party with the 'Perfect' hitmaker. He gave an electrifying performance and surprised his fans by singing in Punjabi for the first time ever during his concert in Mumbai on Saturday. This concert was part of the singer's Asia and Europe Tour. During his performance, he shared the stage with a few popular Indian performers.

In the viral clips, Ed and Diljit were seen setting the stage on fire with their performance at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds. What was a big takeaway for fans attending the concert, Ed sang chart-busting track 'Lover' in Punjabi with Diljit. Ed performed in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on Saturday evening, as part of his Asia and Europe Tour, 2024.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau says he often mulls quitting his 'crazy job,' but...

Excise Policy Case: ED issues 9th summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks to join probe on March 21

Weather update: Know IMD prediction for Delhi-NCR, read forecast for other states

'This is a different India, seeks...': EAM S Jaishankar on India's perception on global stage

Meet woman, who started Rs 10 crore company at 20 with just Rs 2000, came to Shark Tank for funding and then...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement