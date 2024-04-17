Twitter
Dil Dosti Dilemma trailer: Anushka Sen bonds with her grandparents, discover her roots during summer vacation

Anushka Sen is all set to discover her roots on a 'fun trip' to her grandparents' house on summer vacation in a new series.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 09:32 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Anushka Sen's poster from Dil Dosti Dilemma
Anushka Sen is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming web series. The makers of the show recently dropped the trailer of the series giving the fans a glimpse into Anushka's Asmara's fun summer vacation. 

On Tuesday, the makers of Dil Dosti Dilemma released the trailer of Anushka Sen's new web series. The trailer gave a glimpse into how Anushka is a rebellious, modern girl whose Canada trip gets canceled because of her one mistake and then she ends up at Tibbri Road, the middle-class neighborhood of her maternal grandparents. discovering her roots. The trailer shows how Anushka navigates through some mishaps, new friendships, a budding romance, and many heartwarming moments, to understand that there is more to life than material things and luxury vacations.

Talking about the show, Anushka Sen said, "Reading the script of this series, was like finding a piece of myself in Asmara's character. She's both familiar and unique in her own way. What really drew me to this story, is that it is a celebration of friendships and the importance of family bonds. I believe 'Dil Dosti's Dilemma' is a fresh, relatable story that speaks to people of all ages. I'm grateful to our director Debbie, the producers, and the entire Prime Video team for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to portray such a complex, endearing, and relatable character. I'm eagerly looking forward to the series' launch on April 25, both in India and in over 240 countries, and I can't wait to see the audiences' reaction to this beautifully crafted story."

Helmed by Debbie Rao and written by Anuradha Tiwari, Bugs Bhargava Krishna, Raghav Dutt, and Manjiri Vijay. The series stars  Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, and Shishir Sharma in lead roles, with Shruti Seth, Suhasini Mulay, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, and Elisha Mayor playing key roles and is scheduled to release on Prime Video on April 25. 

