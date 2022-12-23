Dhamaka Twitter review: Cine-goers hail Ravi Teja's action comedy, call it 'best entertainment for this Christmas'

Dhamaka/Twitter

Starring Ravi Teja in the double roles of Swamy and Anand Chakravarthy, the Telugu action-comedy Dhamaka has been released in the theatres this Friday, December 23. The audience is thrilled to see the Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in contrasting two roles and his chemistry with the film's leading actress Sree Leela is being loved by the masses.

While Swamy (Teja) is a poor and unemployed guy living in a slum area for whom getting at least one job in a month is a big task, Anand Chakravarthy (Teja again) is a multi-millionaire who can give employment to even 1000 in a month. On the other hand, Pavani (Sree) is in love with both of them. Swamy and Anand have different paths, but destiny brings them together to fight a common enemy.

The Trinadha Rao Nakkina directorial has received mixed reviews from critics but has seen an overwhelming response from moviegoers who have seen the film on its first day of theatrical release and shared their opinions on Twitter. The Twitterati have hailed the film as 'the best entertainment for this Christmas'.

One Twitter user wrote, "#Dhamaka Pure vintage Ravi anna stuff...best entertainment for this Christmas....getting positive reviews all over", while another user tweeted, "Dhamaka is a true theatre film which needs to be watched in B/C centers with the packed crowd".

"Avoid Negative Reviews! watch Only In theatres n witness The Vintage Raviteja Action and Energy! Feast For RT Fans Easily Watchable 3.5/5 #Dhamaka", read another tweet. Another movie-goer wrote, "Power Packed Energetic Performance By Mass Maha Raja @RaviTeja_offl Best in Recent Times, He Is Back To His Entertainment Fort, Dance Dialogues Fights (Fire) Overall a Good Watch."

#Dhamaka

Pure vintage ravi anna stuff...best entertainment for this christmas..getting positive reviews all overn #DhamakaMovie@RaviTeja_offl. Hit Kottesam

Full Dhamaka Ramp pic.twitter.com/ruathOdLUj December 23, 2022

Dhamaka is a true theatre film which needs to be watched in B/C centres with packed crowd



Reviews chusi OTT lo dekutham ante mee ishtam inka evadu emi cheyaledhu



Single word lo cheppalante audience ki feast, fans ki pandaga ee #Dhamaka #DhamakaDay #DhamakaReview #Dhamaka — Yashwanth (@YashwanthIam) December 23, 2022

Power Packed Energetic Performance By Mass MahaRaja @RaviTeja_offl Best in Recent Times , He Is Back To His Entertainment Fort , Dance Dialogues Fights

Overall a Good Watch .



Waiting For #WaltairVeerayya

Vikram vs Veerayya #MegastarChiranjeevi#Dhamaka https://t.co/v0A0vBAH6h pic.twitter.com/ewxjiobfee — Praveen (@AlwaysPraveen7) December 23, 2022

#Dhamaka Good One



First Half Super & Intervel Twist Last 20 minutes Bumper



Pulsar Song , Dandakadiyal , Bheem's Music Was Awesome@RaviTeja_offl & @sreeleela14 Pair December 23, 2022

Avoid Negative Reviews ! watch Only In theatres n witness The Vintage Raviteja Action and Energy ! Feast For RT Fans Easily Watchable 3.5/5 #Dhamaka — Ak taheer (@TaheerAk2) December 23, 2022

Apart from Ravi Teja and Sree Leela, Dhamaka also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, and Pavitra Lokesh among others.



