Cirkus Twitter review: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty film miffed netizens, users call it worst than Humshakals

The first-day-first-show response of Cirkus is out, and Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty's film has disappointed the viewers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

Cirkus Twitter review: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer comedy entertainer Cirkus has been released, and the film has received mixed-to-bad responses from netizens. Rohit Shetty's directorial is Bollywood's last major release in 2022. Cirkus was expected to bring the house down with laughter. But it seems like social media users are unhappy with the film.

As soon as the first show of Cirkus ended, avid social media users started sharing their responses about the film. A user wrote, "Folks, if you are reading this, please don't get fooled by this tweet, #Cirkus is the worst of worst films ever." Another user wrote, "#CirkusReview - 01st Half hardly any comedy barely 2 scenes but cinematography of #1980s was colorful and feel good moments #CirkusMovie and rest screenplay below average." 

One of the users wrote, "#Cirkus - BIGGEST LETDOWN OF 2022! December releases aren’t working for #RanveerSingh.Gives more screen count to #Drishyam2 & #AvatarTheWayOfWater. Trailer of #Cirkus was very flop, movie is overall Unfunny." A netizen reviewed it saying, "#Cirkus Interval Jaisi sochi thi abtak waisi hi chal rahi hai...Cringe dialogues, Overhyped acting, very bright and oversaturated backgrounds jo pure movie theme ko nakli sa feel kara rahe hai....And abhitak hasi bhi nahi aayi hai....Why ROHIT why?

Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's epic Comedy of Errors. It's also a remake of Sanjeev Kumar, Deven Verma's classic comedy Angoor. Going with the first-day response, it seems like the film has failed to evoke genuine laughter among the audience. Cirkus will be Ranveer Singh's second Christmas release. Last year, he lead the on-screen Team XI of 1983 and brought Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. Although the film earned rave reviews, it underperformed at the box office. 

Cirkus was intended to kickstart Rohit Shetty's ComedyVerse. It was expected that Cirkus will join the Golmaal franchise. But as far as the public response is considered, the future of Rohit Shetty's ComedyVerse looks bleak.  

