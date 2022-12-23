Cirkus box office prediction: Expert says Ranveer's film can become one of lowest opener of Rohit Shetty | Exclusive

Cirkus

Cirkus box office prediction Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Cirkus released with much anticipation. Rohit Shetty's directorial is carrying huge expectations. Trade pundits are hoping that Cirkus would end the year with a bang. But will it do?

The initial response to Cirkus is pretty average and even bad in some places. The advance booking has been low-to-worst at many places. The pre-release buzz of Cirkus was also average, thus it is expected that Cirkus won't be able to have a mindblowing opening at the box office.

Recently, DNA got in touch with trade expert Sumit Kadel, and he shared some surprising updates about Cirkus. Sumit stated that the advance booking of the film has been tremendously low, and it has little-to-no buzz even in Calcutta. Speaking about the opening day, Sumit added, "Though I am expecting Rs 8 crore opening, it seems like the film can make its debut with Rs 5-6 crores." Sumit further added, "Cirkus can join the list of the lowest openers of Rohit Shetty's career. Unfortunately, it will rank in the list of Zameen, Golmaal 1 as these films opened in the range of Rs 5 crores."

Last year, Ranveer Singh had Kabir Khan's '83 as the Christmas release. Despite earning rave reviews, it was regarded as a huge disappointment at the box office. If Cirkus fails to entertain the audience, this could be Singh's 3rd disaster after '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Sumit added that Cirkus might open better than Jayeshbhai, but it will be regarded as one of his lowest openers.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Jayeshbhai Jordaar collected 3.25 crores on its first day. The lowest opening of his career was his debut film, Band Baaja Baaraat. The 2010 comedy-drama opened with Rs 95 lakhs only, but it went on to become a sleeper hit. His last release Jayeshbhai is his second-lowest opener, and even his '83 was unsuccessful at the box office. So, let's hope that Singh would bounce back with 2023's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.