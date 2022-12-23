Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Cirkus box office prediction: Expert says Ranveer's film can become one of lowest opener of Rohit Shetty | Exclusive

The initial reports of Cirkus box office aren't pleasing, and it seems like we are going to witness another dull phase in a festive weekend.

Reported By:Simran Singh| Edited By: Simran Singh |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

Cirkus box office prediction: Expert says Ranveer's film can become one of lowest opener of Rohit Shetty | Exclusive
Cirkus

Cirkus box office prediction Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Cirkus released with much anticipation. Rohit Shetty's directorial is carrying huge expectations. Trade pundits are hoping that Cirkus would end the year with a bang. But will it do? 

The initial response to Cirkus is pretty average and even bad in some places. The advance booking has been low-to-worst at many places. The pre-release buzz of Cirkus was also average, thus it is expected that Cirkus won't be able to have a mindblowing opening at the box office. 

Recently, DNA got in touch with trade expert Sumit Kadel, and he shared some surprising updates about Cirkus. Sumit stated that the advance booking of the film has been tremendously low, and it has little-to-no buzz even in Calcutta. Speaking about the opening day, Sumit added, "Though I am expecting Rs 8 crore opening, it seems like the film can make its debut with Rs 5-6 crores." Sumit further added, "Cirkus can join the list of the lowest openers of Rohit Shetty's career. Unfortunately, it will rank in the list of Zameen, Golmaal 1 as these films opened in the range of Rs 5 crores."

Last year, Ranveer Singh had Kabir Khan's '83 as the Christmas release. Despite earning rave reviews, it was regarded as a huge disappointment at the box office. If Cirkus fails to entertain the audience, this could be Singh's 3rd disaster after '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Sumit added that Cirkus might open better than Jayeshbhai, but it will be regarded as one of his lowest openers. 

As per Bollywood Hungama, Jayeshbhai Jordaar collected 3.25 crores on its first day. The lowest opening of his career was his debut film, Band Baaja Baaraat. The 2010 comedy-drama opened with Rs 95 lakhs only, but it went on to become a sleeper hit. His last release Jayeshbhai is his second-lowest opener, and even his '83 was unsuccessful at the box office. So, let's hope that Singh would bounce back with 2023's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Beware! There can be hidden cameras in your hotel room, check how to spot one
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Viral Photos of the Day: Priyanka Chopra poses for paps, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte promote Monika O My Darling
Shraddha Walker murder: 5 most horrific crimes that took place in Delhi, Dehradun, Jabalpur and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 552 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.