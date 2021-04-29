Chris Gayle collabs with Alliance Time Media, Alekh Kumar Parida, Milan Shah: A mesmerising music video worth watching

Cricketer 'Chris Gayle' is no stranger to the sports lovers, they can be heard overenthusiastic at his mention most of the time. Milan Shah and Alekh Kumar Parida recently collaborated with him for their music video and since then they’ve become quite popular over the internet, trending at the cross 1 lakh likes and views. This is huge for them because the entire music video is a hit, having the best costume designs and outfits with top models of bikes and cars. Before we move into some interesting details, let’s have a look at the creators. The collaboration of 'Alliance Time Media' with Chris Gayle had the following eminent personalities.

Milan Shah started as a part of Summerfest Milwaukee. He started to get involved in events, parties and music organisations just at the age of 17. Promotional activities were his areas of expertise because he managed to get involved with some international artists, this gave him a huge career boost and he was able to evolve his way of thinking, making him one of the most creative people in this field of career. Mention must be made of Alekh Kumar too who is a digital marketer in his early 20s. How many successful marketing agents have you come across where this young and this established?

Besides everyone having an amazing experience, Chris Gayle shares his viewpoint, “These are very hard times and everyone is trying to protect themselves, the virus is not going away anytime sooner and the only way to lead a normal life is to take necessary measures. I have been pretty bummed by all of this hence I decided to be very choosy with who I collaborate with. However, the entire team made sure to take the necessary steps so that I do not feel uncomfortable while shooting with them. It was a great time, making the music video was not only fun but also a heck of an experience! I think I’ll remember this for a long time now.”

Alekh Kumar has been working with celebrities for quite some time. For him, age matters very little. People must shift their focus to the amount of knowledge they possess, and the experience they gain. Kumar works with celebrities most of the time, recently releasing his work with Chris Gayle being a huge hit. According to him, wisdom is everything. Make wise choices in life as well as in your career.

Alliance Time Media has a great future ahead with a defined path. At this pace, they will surely grab the best opportunities provided by the wonderful team of talented people.

From Brand Desk