Chinmayi Sripaada slams Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for his 'inhumane behaviour' for thrashing his student: 'If only...'

Calling Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's behavious "horrendous", Chinmayi wrote, "If only cameras existed earlier - more of those we celebrate as so called greats would have been exposed for what they actually were to other people."

The Indian playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada criticised Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for assaulting his 'student', after the Pakistani singer’s video went viral on social media, showing him physically torturing his student using a shoe and continuosly slapping him over a missing "bottle".

On Saturday, Chinmayi took to X (previously known as Twitter) and wrote, "The justification he gives here “The teacher showers love on the student when they do well; and the punishment is equally harsh when they make a mistake. Gurus get protected by the ‘divinity’ of their position, regardless of the faith / religion they practice - all their transgressions, from violence, emotional abuse to sexual abuse is condoned for the sake of their ‘artistry’, ‘talent’ etc etc. This needs to stop."

In another post, she added, "Some of these people behave like such gentle, soft spoken souls in public, one would never think they’d be capable of such inhumane behaviour. If only cameras existed earlier - more of those we celebrate as so called greats would have been exposed for what they actually were to other people. Horrendous."

This comes after the widely circulated clip on social media, shared by Samaa TV, shows the famous Pakistani singer demanding liquor from an individual and physically assaulting them in front of a crowd. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan later issued a clarification in a video, in which the singer justified it as a "personal matter between a teacher and his student", and also identified Naveed Hasnain as the person being punished in the video.

In the same video, Hasnain, who is seen standing next to his master said, the "bottle" is responsible for the controversy in the original video and it "contained water sanctified by a pir," adding, “he had misplaced the bottle and forgotten about it. He (Rahat) is my father and my teacher. He loves us a lot too. Whoever has done this act (of leaking the video) is blackmailing to defame my teacher," he added. Rahat also added that he had asked forgiveness from Hasnain the next instant.

