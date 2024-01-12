Captain Miller public review: Dhanush-starrer fails to impress fans, moviegoers call it 'disappointing'

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG Live Score, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli returns as India eye series win in Indore

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

Most hardworking animals in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Captain Miller public review: Dhanush-starrer fails to impress fans, moviegoers call it 'disappointing'

Dhanush’s Caption Miller has been praised by the fans and moviegoers who have watched the film.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 05:11 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dhanush’s Caption Miller has been released in cinema halls on Friday. However, the film has received mixed reviews, moviegoers have called the film ‘superb’ and one of Dhanush’s best film. While there is a section of people who have called it ‘disappointing.

One of them wrote, “The thing about this guy is, you can tell his all-time best performance is Captain Miller for now. Rewatch Pudhupettai, the opinion changes. Rewatch Mayakkam enna, it changes and goes on.  Best Indian actor currently, no cap.”

The second one said, “If you think Dhanush created SK then he could've easily Destroyed SK too but No he can't, cause SK is People made star da luchas.” The third one said, “D is on fire. Blasting all the guns possible. When u give him an intense role, he will ace it to the core. Perfect. Chapter-wise screenplay, Gv's hard music. Spectacular cinematography, massive action work. #CaptainMiller is the loudest firework for this Pongal.”

The third person tweeted, “#CaptainMiller is some CRAZY ACTION! #ArunMatheswaran pulls off the combat scenes with great efforts. Visually,the movie is excellent and exceptionally aesthetic!  #Dhanush and #PriyankaArulMohan do not disappoint. Haven't seen better frames since #PS2.”

The fourth one said, “#captainmiller 1st half: I’m short of words neat and steady first half Dhanush as a ceaseless crusader and English militant delivers a garanguton performance entire technical department on duty both GV and Siddharth nuni at their belligerent best. Production values are top-notch.”

Meanwhile, a section of people criticised the film, take a look:

Captain Miller was released in the festive period of Pongal, on January 12, 2024. The film clashed with several regional biggies such as Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Ayalaan, Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram, Rajinikanth-starrer Lal Salaam, Tejja Saja's Hanu-Man, and Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT grad who worked with Google, then built Rs 4300 crore company

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra set to begin from Manipur today

Mukesh Ambani makes grand entry in 100 billion dollar club, Reliance Industries’ market cap now 18390000000000…

Dhruv Jurel earns maiden call-up as India announce squad for first two Tests against England; no Ishan, Shami

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 2: Mahesh Babu film sees 70% drop, collects Rs 13 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE