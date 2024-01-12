Captain Miller public review: Dhanush-starrer fails to impress fans, moviegoers call it 'disappointing'

Dhanush’s Caption Miller has been praised by the fans and moviegoers who have watched the film.

Dhanush’s Caption Miller has been released in cinema halls on Friday. However, the film has received mixed reviews, moviegoers have called the film ‘superb’ and one of Dhanush’s best film. While there is a section of people who have called it ‘disappointing.

One of them wrote, “The thing about this guy is, you can tell his all-time best performance is Captain Miller for now. Rewatch Pudhupettai, the opinion changes. Rewatch Mayakkam enna, it changes and goes on. Best Indian actor currently, no cap.”

Best Indian actor currently, no cap pic.twitter.com/5B68fzWFCa — karthi (@kadaisisoprano) January 12, 2024

D is on fire. Blasting all the guns possible. When u give him an intense role, he will ace it to the core. Perfect. Chapter wise screenplay, Gv's hard music. Spectacular cinematography, massive action work. #CaptainMiller is the loudest firework for this Pongal.

Do watch.

The second one said, “If you think Dhanush created SK then he could've easily Destroyed SK too but No he can't, cause SK is People made star da luchas.” The third one said, “D is on fire. Blasting all the guns possible. When u give him an intense role, he will ace it to the core. Perfect. Chapter-wise screenplay, Gv's hard music. Spectacular cinematography, massive action work. #CaptainMiller is the loudest firework for this Pongal.”

The third person tweeted, “#CaptainMiller is some CRAZY ACTION! #ArunMatheswaran pulls off the combat scenes with great efforts. Visually,the movie is excellent and exceptionally aesthetic! #Dhanush and #PriyankaArulMohan do not disappoint. Haven't seen better frames since #PS2.”

The fourth one said, “#captainmiller 1st half: I’m short of words neat and steady first half Dhanush as a ceaseless crusader and English militant delivers a garanguton performance entire technical department on duty both GV and Siddharth nuni at their belligerent best. Production values are top-notch.”

Meanwhile, a section of people criticised the film, take a look:

Captain Miller was released in the festive period of Pongal, on January 12, 2024. The film clashed with several regional biggies such as Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Ayalaan, Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram, Rajinikanth-starrer Lal Salaam, Tejja Saja's Hanu-Man, and Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas.