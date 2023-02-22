BTS' Jimin to release his first solo album Face in March, details inside

BTS Jimin/Instagram

Comprising Jin, Jimin, RM, Suga, V, Jungkook, and J-Hope, the South Korean band BTS has millions of fans worldwide and has its own fandom called ARMY, which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth. These ARMY members keep a tab on the personal and professional lives of each of the seven members in the septet.

BTS members have been releasing their solo albums in the recent past and Jimin is the latest one to follow the suit. Park Ji-min aka Jimin will release his first solo album titled Face on March 24, as announced by Big Hit Music, the music label that manages the septet.

Big Hit Music took to the BTS fan community on Weverse and shared the details as it wrote, "Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album FACE. FACE is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the “FACE” release so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity. Pre-order Date: From 11 AM, Wednesday, February 22, 2023 (KST) Release date: From 1 PM, Friday, March 24, 2023 (KST). Thank you."

Meanwhile, for the past few months, the Indian ARMY members have been making fan-made videos showing the septet dancing to famous Bollywood and South Indian songs. These videos often go viral on social media with the songs' beats syncing with the dance steps of the BTS boys. Recently, BTS members RM, Suga, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, and Suga's videos dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Besharam Rang went viral on the internet.

