BTS grooves to Pathaan song Besharam Rang, fans call them better than Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

BTS-Pathaan/Instagram

The South Korean pop culture phenomenon BTS, comprising of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, has millions of fans across the globe with their fandom called ARMY (Adorable Representative M.C. For Youth). The Indian ARMY members often make fan-made videos showing the septet dancing to famous Bollywood and South Indian songs.

In the latest fan-made edited video, the Bangtan Boys are seen grooving to the latest chartbuster song Besharam Rang from Pathaan. With almost perfect editing and beats syncing with the dance steps of the BTS boys, it seems like the septet is actually grooving to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page called "qualiteaposts" and has gone viral on social media. Netizens can't stop appreciating the clip, as multiple people are calling them better than SRK-Deepika in the comments section. One of their fans wrote, "Is there anything my boys can’t do? Winning at literally everything", while another comment reads, "I said it already and I'm saying it again that BTS doesn't follow the beats, the beats follow BTS. Period."

Meanwhile, the song has been in controversy since the time it has been released. There has been an uproar over the saffron bikini worn by the Gehraiyaan actress in the sizzling track. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan has also been termed as 'vulgar' by some BJP politicians.

Coming to Pathaan, the Siddharth Anand actioner also stars John Abraham in the leading role. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film presents Shah Rukh Khan as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill. Salman Khan will also be seen in a crucial cameo as the spy agent Tiger paving the way forward for YRF spy universe.



