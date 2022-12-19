Search icon
Pathaan Besharam Rang: Ratna Pathak Shah reacts to saffron bikini row, says 'people don’t have enough to eat...'

"I feel humans cannot sustain hate beyond a point. There is an uprise, but then you get exhausted with hate", the veteran actress said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

Pathaan-Ratna Pathak Shah/File photos

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the actioner Pathaan has become one of the most talked about films these days due to the ongoing controversy over the 'saffron bikini' worn by the Gehraiyaan actress in Besharam Rang, the first song released by the producers Yash Raj Films.

Now, the acclaimed actress Ratna Pathak Shah has also reacted to the whole issue. The Kapoor & Sons actress told IndianExpress.com in an interview, "I would say we are living in very silly times, if these are the things that are on top of your mind. It isn’t something that I would like to talk about very much or give much credence to."

"But I am hoping that there are many more sensible people in India than are visible at the moment. They will come through, because what is happening, this sense of fear, sense of exclusion is not sustainable", the wife of another acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah added.

Ratna, whose next film Kutch Express releases on January 6, concluded, "I feel humans cannot sustain hate beyond a point. There is an uprise, but then you get exhausted with hate. I am waiting for that day to come. Look at our country, the pandemic has wiped-out small-scale manufacturing in our country, people don’t have enough to eat, and we are fussing over who is wearing what clothes?".

Coming to Pathaan, the Siddharth Anand actioner also stars John Abraham in the leading role. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film presents Shah Rukh Khan as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill. The character details of Deepika and John have been kept secretive by the makers. Salman Khan will also be seen in a crucial cameo as the spy agent Tiger paving the way forward for YRF spy universe.

