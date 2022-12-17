'More pressing issues than colour of costumes...': Besharam Rang singer Caralisa Monteiro reacts to saffron bikini row

Besharam Rang-Caralisa Monteiro/Instagram

As soon as the first song Besharam Rang from Pathaan was dropped online, there has been an uproar over the saffron bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the sizzling track. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan has also been termed as 'vulgar' by some BJP politicians.

The chartbuster song has been composed by Vishal Sheykhar and sung by Shilpa Rao and Caralisa Monteiro. Caralisa has now reacted to the whole controversy and slammed those raising objections to the track saying that there are far more pressing issues than the colours of costumes in a fictional movie.

Speaking to IndiaToday.in, Caralisa said, "The only association of the colour saffron is in our national flag from school, that I remember, is that it stands for courage and selflessness. I don't know which MP (Madhya Pradesh minister) took offence, but I'm pretty sure our country has far more pressing issues that need attention than the colour of costumes used in a fictional movie."

As the song's picturisation has also been slammed by some politicians, Caralisa talked about the same and added, "I think it's fun, quirky and stylish. The track will resonate with the youth and will be the most played-out track this festive season." She also credited the music composers Vishal Sheykhar for pushing the boundaries and creating the modern Bollywood sound.



Before Besharam Rang, Caralisa has sung other popular tracks such as Mitwa from Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Dard-E-Disco from Om Shanti Om, Phir Dekhiye from Rock On, and others. She has also sung, written, and composed around 7000 jingles in her advertising career.

Coming to Pathaan, the Siddharth Anand actioner also stars John Abraham in the leading role. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film presents Shah Rukh Khan as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill. The character details of Deepika and John have been kept secretive by the makers.