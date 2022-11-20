BTS ARMY reacts after Jungkook steals the show at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, says 'we are so proud'

Credit: Sportskeeda Football/Instagram

After Jungkook delivered an electrifying performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, BTS ARMY took to Twitter and started trending #JungkookinQatar. Fans are proud of the K-pop singer who stole everyone’s heart with his recent performance.

One of the BTS fans wrote, “We’re so proud of you Jungkook!!!ARMY are so proud of you!!! Deep in my heart, i wish for all of his hyungs to be there too What a splendid performance you gave to us just now Jungkook.”

Dear Jungkook..

tonight you showed your best , i'am so proud of you..

do not feel sad because of your appearance, You have succeeded in making all your brothers proud,

You may be there alone, but believe me ,

we are here for you..@BTS_twt #JungkookInQatar — Imelda (@IAuliazahra) November 20, 2022

Proud is an understatement.. I love you so much my baby #fifaworldcup #jungkookinqatar pic.twitter.com/kT8VbPwtdK — Aryy (@TKisLV) November 20, 2022

The second one mentioned, “JUNGKOOK really living his best life in Qatar. He was spotted enjoying the rides in Qatar Amusement Park, checking the photos taken and waving to fans!” The third person wrote, “JUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY as the first Korean/K-Pop act to perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup.”

The fourth person mentioned, “MAGNIFICENT #FIFAKOOK in heaven's eyes.... Am BEYOND PROUD, JUNGKOOKIE.... LORD YOU ARE THE GREATEST AND STILL COUNTING YOUR NEXT... I LOVE YOU... TAKE ALL MY HEART.”

The fifth person commented, “OUR LEGEND WITH HIS MASTERPIECE! WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK.” The sixth person mentioned, “Media: Jungkook will be performing at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Nov. 20 “It is a huge achievement for Jungkook to have a platform like the World Cup to perform on, one that will reach a global audience unlike any other.” #JungkookInQatar #JungkookAtFIFAWorldCup”

"THIS IS HISTORY IN THE MAKING. YOU, ALL OF US, ARE MAKING HISTORY NOW."



Yeahhh for me, it's because of JEON JUNGKOOK is making HISTORY on his 25yo in this biggest events. #FIFAKOOK#JungkookAtFIFAWorldCup#JungkookInQatar pic.twitter.com/DB0ebAm4po November 20, 2022

The sixth ne said, “MY GOD HE WAS SO GOOOOODDDD I'm so proud of him” The seventh person tweeted, “I am so proud of you Jungkook My god!! He is so amazing!!! He is our forever superstar.” The eight one said, “Jungkook just burn the stage He's amazing! We are so proud of you Jungkook.”

Another said, “"THIS IS HISTORY IN THE MAKING. YOU, ALL OF US, ARE MAKING HISTORY NOW." Yeahhh for me, it's because of JEON JUNGKOOK is making HISTORY on his 25yo in this biggest events.”