BoycottLiger: Netizens get furious with Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, calls them 'overconfident, arrogant'

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is the latest target of netizens. #BoycottLiger is one of the top trends on Twitter and netizens are trolling the film for different reasons. While a few netizens are offended that Vijay has kept his feet up during one of the media interactions. Other netizens are calling him 'overconfident' and mocked his take over the 'boycott trend.'

Vijay and Ananya are promoting their upcoming sports drama in different parts of the country, and people are gathering around in huge numbers for them. But in the digital world, netizens aren't happy with them. Let's take a look at the memes, and netizens reactions.

Here are some of the reactions

#VijayDeverakonda ko bollywood ki hawa lag gai hai https://t.co/Urn4Eky3M3 — Saurabh Singh (@Saurabh24s) August 20, 2022

No manners. Respect the Media. Worst actor with worst attitude.

Vadakkan Fools are boycotting all the films except the one which should actually be boycotted.#BoycottLiger #SaveHumanity pic.twitter.com/XXVZQnmLcb August 17, 2022

#BoycottLigerMovie He got break bcoz of D gang and @karanjohar and now he is speaking the same tone as others d Gand Bollywood are speaking "Hum public ko Jyada hi bhaav de rahe" #BoycottBollywood #BoycottLiger #BoycottNepotism @ananyapandayy pic.twitter.com/ZA8OKbtaup — Gaurav Sharma (@gousi007) August 19, 2022

I support this trend #BoycottLigerMovie



And I support #BoycottLiger



The most trending hashtag on Twitter is #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/Ubo6XDfZ5f — (@TILIGETITRIGHT) August 19, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the criticism he received for sitting too casually at a recent press conference for his next film Liger. Vijay can be seen in photos and videos from the occasion speaking with the media while wearing a white shirt and a black pant-jacket. He is seen alongside co-star Ananya Panday as well.

Some people expressed their displeasure on social media about Vijay's 'arrogant behaviour.' However, in one TV5 news clip, the host was heard explaining how Vijay was only sitting so idly to make a journalist feel at ease. The reporter questioned Vijay about whether he would communicate with the media with the same ease now that he is a Bollywood celebrity. Vijay said, you can stretch your legs and talk to me freely, to make him feel at ease. Everyone in the room started laughing as soon as he put his legs up on the table.

Reposting the video on Twitter, he wrote, “Anybody trying to grow in their field will always have a target on their back - but we fight back:) And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone - the love of people and God will protect you.” Liger will release in cinemas on August 25.