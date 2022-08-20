Search icon
#BoycottLiger: Netizens get furious with Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, calls them 'overconfident, arrogant'

After Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, netizens expressed their discontent with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is the latest target of netizens. #BoycottLiger is one of the top trends on Twitter and netizens are trolling the film for different reasons. While a few netizens are offended that Vijay has kept his feet up during one of the media interactions. Other netizens are calling him 'overconfident' and mocked his take over the 'boycott trend.'

Vijay and Ananya are promoting their upcoming sports drama in different parts of the country, and people are gathering around in huge numbers for them. But in the digital world, netizens aren't happy with them. Let's take a look at the memes, and netizens reactions. 

Here are some of the reactions

Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the criticism he received for sitting too casually at a recent press conference for his next film Liger. Vijay can be seen in photos and videos from the occasion speaking with the media while wearing a white shirt and a black pant-jacket. He is seen alongside co-star Ananya Panday as well.

READ: Vijay Deverakonda reacts to being trolled for putting feet on table during Liger promotional event

Some people expressed their displeasure on social media about Vijay's 'arrogant behaviour.' However, in one TV5 news clip, the host was heard explaining how Vijay was only sitting so idly to make a journalist feel at ease. The reporter questioned Vijay about whether he would communicate with the media with the same ease now that he is a Bollywood celebrity. Vijay said, you can stretch your legs and talk to me freely, to make him feel at ease. Everyone in the room started laughing as soon as he put his legs up on the table.

Reposting the video on Twitter, he wrote, “Anybody trying to grow in their field will always have a target on their back - but we fight back:) And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone - the love of people and God will protect you.” Liger will release in cinemas on August 25. 

 

  

Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
First-image
Janmashtami: 2 die of suffocation at overcrowded Banke Bihari temple in Mathura
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
