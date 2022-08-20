Vijay Deverakonda reacts to being trolled for putting feet on table during Liger promotional event

Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the criticism he received for sitting too casually at a recent press conference for his next film Liger. Vijay can be seen in photos and videos from the occasion speaking with the media while wearing a white shirt and a black pant-jacket. He is seen alongside co-star Ananya Panday as well.

Some people expressed their displeasure on social media about Vijay's 'arrogant behaviour.' However, in one TV5 news clip, the host was heard explaining how Vijay was only sitting so idly to make a journalist feel at ease. The reporter questioned Vijay about whether he would communicate with the media with the same ease now that he is a Bollywood celebrity. Vijay said, you can stretch your legs and talk to me freely, to make him feel at ease. Everyone in the room started laughing as soon as he put his legs up on the table.

Reposting the video on Twitter, he wrote, “Anybody trying to grow in their field will always have a target on their back - but we fight back:) And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone - the love of people and God will protect you.”

The next sports action movie Liger, which will be released on August 25, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, is now being promoted by both Ananya and Vijay. After numerous setbacks brought on by Covid-19, the film's producers are now actively advertising it.

Akdi Pakdi, Waat Laga Denge, and Aafat, three of the movie's tracks, were recently released by Dharma Productions, and they received excellent reviews from viewers.