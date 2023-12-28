Biggest pan-India film is being made in 38 languages, bigger than Salaar, Animal, Dunki; its not Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD

This Tamil film stars a National Award-winner in six roles, along with Bobby Deol, and will be dubbed in 37 languages.

The pan-India fad is in, right now. Ever since Baahubali’s unprecedented success, filmmakers from the south have sought to capitalise Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films’ growing market in the Hindi-speaking belt with films that cater to all audiences. Dubbing films in 3-5 languages has become the norm for big fims, something that even Bollywood titles are doing these days. 2024 will see several of these pan-India films release from various industries. One, however, is a little different from others in terms of its scale and scope

The biggest pan-India film being released in 38 languages

Kanguva, a perio action film from Siva, is being called the most ambitious pan-India effort in years. The film, which stars Suriya in six roles, is being shot in Tamil and will be dubbed in 37 other languages from around the world. This is a new record for any Indian film. In comparison, films like Kalki 2898 AD and Puhspa 2: The Rise will most likely be dubbed in four or five languages at the most. Even Bollywood biggies like Jawan and Animal were dubbed in only two languages each. That means Kanguva is on a scale bigger than these names, as well as other films with pan-India aspirations, such as Salaar, Dunki, and Pathaan.

Suriya’s six roles in Kanguva and film’s Rs 350-crore budget

Kanguva is a period drama with Suriya reportedly playing six different roles. The film is being called the most expensive Tamil film till date with its Rs 350-crore budget rivalling the production cost of Rajinikanth’s 2.0. The budget is also a thing that puts Kanguva above the likes of Salaar and Pushpa 2 in terms of scale, but still below Kalki 2898 AD, which has a reported budget of Rs 600 crore.

Kanguva cast and release date

Kanguva marks the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, and also stars Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar and B. S. Avinash. While no final release date has been announced, reports say that Kanguva is scheduled to be released theatrically in early 2024 in standard, 3D and IMAX formats.