Beautiful and how! Kajal Aggarwal gives out a powerful message by sharing no makeup photos flaunting her freckles

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram page and shared a couple of photos flaunting her no makeup face and cute freckles.

It's very rare to see actors to see makeup and sometimes if they do so, people in no time troll them. While there are many who love natural beauty and even appreciate that the actors flaunt it unapologetically. That is what South beauty Kajal Aggarwal did on Instagram. The actor took to her social media pages and shared her no makeup photos in which she showed her beautiful skin and cute freckles too, something fans have never witnessed.

First, she shared a black and white photo flaunting her no makeup look. She captioned her post as "And it took courage and supreme shedding of inhibitions (and an entire layer of makeup) to finally put this picture up. #bareface #sansmakeup #therealme #nofilterneeded #skinbeneaththepolish #freckles @josephradhik".

Then Kajal also posted a no filter photo with a kickass message. She wrote, "People can’t discover themselves anymore. Perhaps because we live in a world crazed by physical attraction or because social media has swallowed up our self-esteem in whom and what it glorifies. Billions of rupees are spent on cosmetics and beauty products that promise you the perfect body. Narcissism seems to exist everywhere. Between those lines, we try to join the crowd or feel left out. Yet the only way we can truly be happy is when we start accepting who we are rather than defining or carving a different image for ourselves. Although makeup beautifies our outer persona, does it build our character and define who we are? True beauty lies, in accepting ourselves for how lovely we are."

Beautiful and how!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will next be seen in Paris Paris which is the Tamil remake of hit Bollywood film, Queen starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.