Beautiful and how! Kajal Aggarwal gives out a powerful message by sharing no makeup photos flaunting her freckles

Headlines

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori to achieve massive ODI milestone

Meet school dropout who earned Rs 24 crore rev selling shoes, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar are his...

Ameesha Patel hints at rejecting Gadar 3, says fans wished to see more of Tara-Sakina in Gadar 2

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Meet school dropout who earned Rs 24 crore rev selling shoes, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar are his...

Ameesha Patel hints at rejecting Gadar 3, says fans wished to see more of Tara-Sakina in Gadar 2

8 Symptoms of jaundice

Babur to Aurangzeb: Most powerful Mughal Emperors

Menstrual Cramps: 10 ways to relieve period pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

DNA | Delhi gears up to host historic G20Summit with global leaders in attendance

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

Super hit Bollywood films that were banned outside India

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Beautiful and how! Kajal Aggarwal gives out a powerful message by sharing no makeup photos flaunting her freckles

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram page and shared a couple of photos flaunting her no makeup face and cute freckles.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2019, 08:26 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

It's very rare to see actors to see makeup and sometimes if they do so, people in no time troll them. While there are many who love natural beauty and even appreciate that the actors flaunt it unapologetically. That is what South beauty Kajal Aggarwal did on Instagram. The actor took to her social media pages and shared her no makeup photos in which she showed her beautiful skin and cute freckles too, something fans have never witnessed.

First, she shared a black and white photo flaunting her no makeup look. She captioned her post as "And it took courage and supreme shedding of inhibitions (and an entire layer of makeup) to finally put this picture up. #bareface #sansmakeup #therealme #nofilterneeded #skinbeneaththepolish #freckles @josephradhik".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Then Kajal also posted a no filter photo with a kickass message. She wrote, "People can’t discover themselves anymore. Perhaps because we live in a world crazed by physical attraction or because social media has swallowed up our self-esteem in whom and what it glorifies. Billions of rupees are spent on cosmetics and beauty products that promise you the perfect body. Narcissism seems to exist everywhere. Between those lines, we try to join the crowd or feel left out. Yet the only way we can truly be happy is when we start accepting who we are rather than defining or carving a different image for ourselves. Although makeup beautifies our outer persona, does it build our character and define who we are? True beauty lies, in accepting ourselves for how lovely we are."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

People can’t discover themselves anymore. Perhaps because we live in a world crazed by physical attraction or because social media has swallowed up our self esteem in whom and what it glorifies. Billions of rupees are spent on cosmetics and beauty products that promise you the prefect body. Narcissism seems to exist everywhere. Between those lines, we try to join the crowd or feel left out. Yet the only way we can truly be happy is when we start accepting who we are rather than defining or carving a different image for ourselves. Although makeup beautifies our outer persona, does it build our character and define who we are? True beauty lies, in accepting ourselves for how lovely we are.

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Beautiful and how!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will next be seen in Paris Paris which is the Tamil remake of hit Bollywood film, Queen starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Esha Deol reacts to Dharmendra’s statement on Deol family ‘not getting their dues’: ‘Mila ya nahi mila, we…’

Viral video: Chennai auto-rickshaw driver's incredible garden-on-wheels amazes internet

Sunny Deol opens up about bank publishing his property auction notice in newspaper: 'Somehow people like enjoying it'

'I could have easily...': Misbah-ul-Haq reflects on his reverse lap shot in 2007 T20 World Cup final

BGMI maker Krafton to invest more in India, planning to launch more games

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE