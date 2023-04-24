Ayalaan first look: Sivakarthikeyan's sci-fi alien film packs slick VFX, impressed viewers call it 'out of this world'

Aylaan

Actor, producer, and lyricist Sivakarthikeyan released the poster and first look of his upcoming sci-fi action adventure Aylaan, and it has left his fans, netizens and moviegoers in awe. On Monday, April 24, Sivakarthikeyan dropped the poster of the upcoming film with the release date of Diwali 2023. In the poster, Siva is seen flying mid-air in a futuristic background and an alien is riding with him, holding his back.

Here's the poster

The poster got immense positive responses from internet users. Several of his fans appriciated the poster and called it 'blockbuster loading.' Later in the evening, Sivakarthikeyan dropped the first glance of the movie. In the short teaser, we get to see the actor escaping from unknown threats in a futuristic world. Then an alien makes an impressive entrance, hinting to be Siva's friend.

Here's the video

As soon as the first glance of Aylaan was out, several netizens called it to be next-level stuff. A user wrote, "Out of the world." Another user wrote, "Damn sure This diwali is oursss." A netizen added, "Wow unexpected Glimpse video na." Another netizen added, "5 years Hard work.... Finally." One of the netizen added, "Woah this looks so sick! Verithanam overloadeddd."