Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Tamil actor Mohan best known for his comic supporting roles in movies has passed away at the age of 60 under mysterious circumstances. The actor was found dead on the streets of the Thiruparankundram area of Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Mohan hails from Mettur, Salem district and according to reports, the actor was poverty-stricken and was struggling to find opportunities in films. Reportedly, after moving from his hometown, the actor allegedly used to beg on the main chariot road because of a lack of money. Locals found him lying dead on the road and reported to the police on July 31. As per reports, the police sent Mohan’s body to Madurai Government Hospital for an autopsy.

Mohan reportedly has two brothers and three sisters, however, all his siblings live in his hometown Salem. The 60-year-old actor’s mortal remains have been sent to his family members after the post-mortem. according to reports his wife had passed away 10 years ago and since then he made a living out of begging.

Mohan’s most popular role was in the movie in 1989 film Apoorva Sagodharargal starring Kamal Haasan. He essayed the role of Kamal Haasan’s friend in the movie. He also acted in another critically acclaimed movie Naan Kadavul, which also starred Arya and Pooja.

Though Mohan used to do supporting roles in movies, he gave each of his roles a distinct flair. As per reports, the actor is said to have died from natural causes and no foul play has been discovered by police as of now and no additional details have been revealed by the police. The actor's sudden demise sent shockwaves in the industry.