Adipurush poster Twitter reaction: Netizens say Prabhas is 'born to play larger than life roles'

Adipurush poster: The first look of Prabhas starrer has stunned netizens, and they find the Baahubali star 'perfect' for Lord Rama.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 09:27 AM IST

Adipurush poster: The first poster of epic-mythological drama Adipurush has taken the internet down, and netizens are hailing Prabhas' look as Lord Rama. 

As soon as the makers and cast of the film dropped the poster, netizens dropped their reaction on Twitter, and several fans of Baahubali star claimed: "Boss is BACK." 

Let's check out some reactions

Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana and it also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankeshwar Raavan, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. 

