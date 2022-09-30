Adipurush poster Twitter reaction: Netizens say Prabhas is 'born to play larger than life roles'

Adipurush

Adipurush poster: The first poster of epic-mythological drama Adipurush has taken the internet down, and netizens are hailing Prabhas' look as Lord Rama.

As soon as the makers and cast of the film dropped the poster, netizens dropped their reaction on Twitter, and several fans of Baahubali star claimed: "Boss is BACK."

Let's check out some reactions

Relax Boys One Thing Is For Sure

Full On elevations And action packed untadhi Movie



Saraina Bgm padithe Next Level Untadhi And Coming To Look inthakante Em Kavalraa Meeku hooks #Adipurush

This is how Valmiki Ramayana describes Lord Rama

Tall and broad-shouldered, strong of limb,

Fortune has set her mark on him.

On massive jaw and ample chest,

His mighty shafts he truly aims,

And foemen in the battle tames.

Deep in the muscle, scarcely shown,#Adipurush

Rama - a great Human

Rama - a Warrior Prince

Rama - a Human God avatar

#Prabhas #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/sFwirmgaN3 September 30, 2022

Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana and it also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankeshwar Raavan, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Laxmana.