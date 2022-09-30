Adipurush poster Twitter reaction: Netizens say Prabhas is 'born to play larger than life roles'

Adipurush poster: The first poster of epic-mythological drama Adipurush has taken the internet down, and netizens are hailing Prabhas' look as Lord Rama.
As soon as the makers and cast of the film dropped the poster, netizens dropped their reaction on Twitter, and several fans of Baahubali star claimed: "Boss is BACK."
Let's check out some reactions
No one can match #Prabhas aura
I mean it#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/uz1isdP7Fs — Saiganesh (@SaiganeshSampat) September 30, 2022
#Adipurush poster is#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/6thZnIV1mK — Monu vishwa (@Monuvishwa3) September 30, 2022
Variations#Adipurush
And #Salaar
Inka project k look em variation untado pic.twitter.com/XQSQ5J6SlS— Vijaya Krishna (@RebelFanVizag) September 30, 2022
Relax Boys One Thing Is For Sure
Full On elevations And action packed untadhi Movie
Saraina Bgm padithe Next Level Untadhi And Coming To Look inthakante Em Kavalraa Meeku hooks #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/EC65c5eQ4N — Blue Tick (@NenuNaaLokam) September 30, 2022
This is how Valmiki Ramayana describes Lord Rama
Tall and broad-shouldered, strong of limb,
Fortune has set her mark on him.
On massive jaw and ample chest,
His mighty shafts he truly aims,
And foemen in the battle tames.
Deep in the muscle, scarcely shown,#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/Hygi6iskJ9 — RSM (@is_i_rohit) September 30, 2022
Rama - a great Human
Rama - a Warrior Prince
Rama - a Human God avatar
#Prabhas #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/sFwirmgaN3— soumith prabha (@soumithprabhas) September 30, 2022
#Prabhas ~ Born To Play Larger Than Life Roles #Adipurush , RAGHAVA RAM pic.twitter.com/mRf8phuXv7 — Roarin(@RoaringRebels_) September 30, 2022
Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana and it also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankeshwar Raavan, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Laxmana.