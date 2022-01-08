Actor Yash talks about 'KGF: Chapter 2', reveals what he misses about his pre-COVID birthdays

Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 302.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.47 million and vaccinations to over 9.37 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University. In India too, the Covid cases have been seeing a massive spike as states introduce new guidelines and restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

The sudden spike in cases has citizens across the country worried all over again. And Kannada star, actor Yash is no different. Yash in a recent interview with Hindustan Times admitted that though he is "fed up with this yet we all are optimistic."

Speaking about the pandemic, Yash said that he had never thought there would be a day when people would have to sit home and do nothing. "Humans are like this, we need things to happen the way we want to happen. We are tuned (programmed) to live our life a certain way and if that is not happening then it is a problem. But nature, on the other hand, is different," he told the portal.

Elaborating on how Covid has affected one and all, Yash continued, "Not just cinema industry but a lot of people are going through a bad phase... there is no consistency in their incomes, plus there is psychological pressure."

He added that one should hope for a better tomorrow and be positive. "It should settle down. Eventually, any pain has to end. Nothing is permanent. It has gone to an extent, but it has to come down," he said.

Talking about the release of his much-awaited film 'KGF: Chapter 2', Yash stated, "We are equally excited about presenting the film to our fans because we know what we have created. I know people will love it. It is like you are a cook and everything is ready and you know people are hungry but there is some process you need to finish. That's taking time."

Meanwhile, Yash who turns a year older today (January 8), also reflected on what he misses about his pre-pandemic birthdays. "My birthday is for my fans. I am an actor and I have a big family, not just parents, wife and kids. All my fans are my family. We have gotten used to it and we don't know how to celebrate birthday now. We have to just stand and meet people."

Recalling that even at his wedding he had held a special reception for his fans, Yash told HT, "We all work hard for that, and we actors need that attention, appreciation, love and when it comes in such big fold you receive it with open arms. Unfortunately, given the situation, I can’t do that this year."