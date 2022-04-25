Acharya: Anushka Shetty's cameo in Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's film creates a stir

Credit: Anushka Shetty/Instagram

Actress Anushka Shetty's reported cameo in Acharya is one of the topics discussed among Telugu film folks right now.

Anushka will appear in a song in the film, according to the most recent information. As previously reported, Kajal Aggarwal's departure from the film has sparked speculation about who might appear in a role designed for a song featuring Chiranjeevi`s love interest.

The makers have kept everything related to this under the wraps for now. It is also being talked that the makers wanted a surprise element for the audience who watch the movie in the theaters, and hence are not ready to reveal a thing about Anushka's cameo in the movie.

Acharya's promotion is in full swing, and the pre-release event was held on a grand scale the other day. The film is set to be released on April 29.

The buzz surrounding the film is positive, but it is insufficient given that it follows `RRR` and `KGF 2` and will face high expectations. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead opposite Ram Charan.