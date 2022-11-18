Search icon
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to Nupur Shikhare; Kiran Rao, Imran Khan attend ceremony

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare officially announced their relationship in 2020. Here are the pictures and videos from their engagement ceremony.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare/Yogen Shah Instagram

In September, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan accepted her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's proposal as the latter presented a ring to the former at a cycling event. And now, on Friday, November 18, the couple has officially been engaged to each other at a private ceremony in Mumbai.

Ira looked beautiful in her red dress, while Nupur looked dapper in his black tuxedo suit as the couple posed for the photograohs for the paparazzi. Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, his nephew Imran Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, and other family and friends attended the ceremony.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The couple officially announced their relationship in 2020. Ira took to Instagram and announced that they are dating. Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. The Laal Singh Chaddha star has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.

