Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets dreamy proposal from boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, shares video

Nupur Shikhare can be seen kissing Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan before proposing her with an engagement ring.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 06:49 AM IST

Credit: Ira Khan/Instagram

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is finally engaged to boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Yes! On Thursday night, Ira shared a video of Nupur proposing to her in the most romantic ways. He took out his engagement ring, went down on his knees and proposed Ira Khan during a popular Iron Man Italy show.

In the video, Nupur can be seen kissing Ira before proposing her with an engagement ring. Sharing the video, Ira wrote, “Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Heh I said yes.” Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also reacted to the video and wrote, “This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. @nupur_shikhare so filmy uff.” Rhea Chakraborty commented, “Congratulations you guys” Rohman Shawl wrote, “Congratulations you two.”

Watch video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Earlier, Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter,  wrote a post regarding her anxiety attacks. She also added that chatting to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and breathing 'helped make it not come to an attack' on Instagram. She also shared a selfie of herself showering after an anxiety attack.

She wrote, “I've started getting anxiety attacks. I've had anxiety. And I used to get overwhelmed. And have crying fits. But I've never had anxiety attacks before. It's the difference between panic and panic attacks. Anxiety versus anxiety attacks. As far as I understand it (anxiety attacks), they have physiological symptoms. Palpitations, breathlessness. Plus crying. And it builds. Slowly. Feels like impending doom. This is what mine feels like. I do not know what a panic attack is like.
It's a really crappy feeling. My therapist said if it's become regular (context, I had 1 or 2 over 2 months versus almost every day now), I needed to tell my doctor/psychiatrist. In case anyone needed words to describe how they're feeling and this can be of any help. It feels pretty helpless. Because I really want to go to sleep (it usually happens at night for me) but I can't because it won't stop. I try to identify my fears, talk myself down. But once it's hit you, I haven't found a way to stop it. You kind of need to ride it out. So far. That's what I've figured. But while it's building, talking to Popeye and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack. At least for a few hours. It also depends on if I get re-stressed by another stimulus later. Life's full of variables. If you're trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account. Hang in there P.s. This is me after a long shower after an attack. Showers are a beautiful thing. More on that later.”

 

 

 

 

DNA Originals
More

