777 Charlie OTT release: When and where to watch Rakshit Shetty’s film

The heart-warming story of Dharma and Charlie, his furry best friend, stood strong at the box office, and now the much-discussed movie 777 Charlie is ready to light up your homes on July 29 with its exclusive digital release on Voot Select.

The movie highlights the endearing relationship that Dharma, played by Rakshit Shetty, has with Charlie, his four-legged best friend. This exceptional relationship does not rely on words to share and express the love, warmth, and understanding that characterises their unique bond. The movie depicts Dharma giving in to the loneliness that has grown around his very unremarkable life, and just when he does, the vibrant Charlie enters his life to completely turn it around.

On the launch of 777 Charlie on OTT, Rakshit Shetty said "Playing a character like Dharma was the kind of challenge that every actor thrives on. Uncovering those many layers of emotions and working in tandem with our Charlie has been one of the best experiences so far. Matching Charlie's timings and adjusting to his training cues was tough but equally rewarding, as is evident from the audience's reactions across the board. As a team we are extremely excited to bring this one-of-a-kind movie about the love between a man and his dog, to a larger audience as it now debuts on the OTT platform, streaming exclusively on Voot Select."

Film director Kiranraj K added "777 Charlie isn't just a movie but an emotion that resonates with each one of us who has at some point felt the weight of life being lifted away by the strong arms of unconditional love and warmth of a loved one –who needn't be restricted to the two-legged variety! This slice of life tale takes you on a journey of taking chances, overcoming biases, and finding friendship in the most unlikely paws of the cutest dog. I couldn't be more grateful to our leading pair for bringing alive this endearing relationship through their flawless chemistry as well as to the audience for showering immense affection on our labor of love, making it a mega hit! I am excited for its OTT launch on Voot Select as the special relationship of Dharma and Charlie makes its way into our audiences' hearts and homes."

The Kannada film 777 Charlie, written and directed by Kiranraj K. and made by Paramvah Studios, stars Rakshit Shetty, a well-known actor, as well as Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, and Danish Sait in significant parts.