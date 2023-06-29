Aamir Khan to don singer’s hat once again after Aati Kya Khandala? Here’s what we know

Aamir Khan last graced the big screen with the comedy-drama, Laal Singh Chaddha.

In the film industry, there exist quite a few actors who have donned the hat of a singer from time to time. The list also includes Aamir Khan. While his acting prowess has mesmerised audiences, his musical talents have also left an indelible mark. Fans fondly remember the actor singing in the 1998 blockbuster, Ghulam, where he lent his voice to the iconic Aati Kya Khandala track. The song soared to great heights of popularity. Now, it looks like the actor is all set to try his luck at singing once again. According to reports, he is set to embark on a collaboration with composer, Ram Sampath, for an upcoming project.

The two of them have earlier collaborated for the movie, Delhi Belly, and the show, Satyameva Jayate.

Singer Sona Mahapatra shares a clip

Recently singer Sona Mohapatra took to Instagram and posted a clip where Aamir Khan can be seen at a recording studio with composer Ram Sampath. In the video, the composer is seen giving directions to the actor. As soon as the post was up, rumours started doing rounds that the two were working on Aamir Khan’s next project. However, it is still unclear if the actor has signed up for a single or an advertisement.

Aamir Khan's work front

Aamir Khan last graced the big screen with the comedy-drama, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film turned out to be a massive disaster at the box office. Ever since, the actor has been focusing on spending time with his family, while movie enthusiasts wait for the announcement of his next. Laal Singh Chaddha was the official Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The movie starred Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in crucial roles.

Aamir Khan on his future plans

Aamir Khan attended the trailer launch of the Punjabi movie, Carry On Jatta 3, in Mumbai. During the media interaction, he was asked about his future plans, to which Aamir said, “I haven’t signed any film yet. I just want to spend time with my family and I am doing just that. When I am emotionally ready to do a film, I will definitely do it.”