Does Rekha’s biography hint at a bold question — Is the actress in a live-in relationship with her secretary, Farzana?

According to Yaseer Usman's biography, Rekha: The Untold Story, nobody is allowed to enter the actress's bedroom other than her secretary Farzana — not even the domestic help.

One of the most accomplished actresses from Bollywood, Rekha has been somewhat of an enigma when it comes to her personal life. During her tenure as an actress, she was surrounded by numerous controversies. However, she always managed to walk away with her head held high. Be it her equation with Amitabh Bachchan, wearing sindoor, or her husband Mukesh Agarwal's untimely demise, her personal life has always been a topic of discussion. Now, Rekha has once again garnered a lot of eyeballs, and this time the reason is her biography, Rekha: The Untold Story.

Is Rekha in a live-in relationship with her secretary?

Going by the reports, nobody is allowed to enter the actress's bedroom other than her secretary. Writer Yaseer Usman recently quoted an excerpt from the biography, Rekha: The Untold Story, to E-Times. It states that Rekha's secretory Farzana is a perfect partner for her as she is her consultant, her friend, and her supporter, and Rekha simply cannot live without her. It further mentions that Farzana, who some have claimed to be Rekha's lover, is the only one permitted inside her bedroom.

The excerpt further adds that Farzana also controls and tightly monitors the people in Rekha’s life and also visitors to her house. She even keeps a close eye on the actress’ phone calls. Yaseer Usman was quoted saying, “Rekha has clothed herself in mystique and secrecy - and it is Farzana who makes it possible for her to have such a hermetic existence.”

Rekha's controversial love life

Rekha has always been secretive about her relationships. The actress married Delhi-based industrialist Mukesh Agarwal back in 1990. However, her marriage was cut short as her husband died by suicide only after seven months while the actress was away in London. His suicide note stated that no one should be blamed for his death. Although, the biography claims that the primary reason for Mukesh Agarwal's demise was Rekha's secretary Farzana. However, there is no evidence to support the claim.