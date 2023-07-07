Chiranjeevi’s vacation mode activated! Megastar heads off to US for holiday with wife Surekha to ‘refresh and rejuvenate

Chiranjeevi captioned the post, "So it's a wrap for #BholaaShankar dubbing. (Credits: Instagram)

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the busiest actors in the Telugu film industry, with many big-budget projects in his kitty. Now, the GodFather actor has decided to take a well-deserved break from work. Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha Konidala, have embarked on a short trip to the United States of America. Chiranjeevi recently took to Instagram and dropped a picture from inside the airplane, happily posing alongside his wife. The couple was all smiles in the photo, setting the perfect tone for their US vacation. In the caption, Chiranjeevi said that the purpose of the trip was to “refresh and rejuvenate” before he dives into his next project.

Chiranjeevi next project, according to his Instagram post, is a hilarious family entertainer. However, for now, fans of the megastar are eagerly awaiting updates from his trip.

Chiranjeevi captioned the post, "Off to US on a short holiday with Surekha to refresh and rejuvenate before I join the shoot of my next, a hilarious family entertainer being produced by @goldboxent."

Chiranjeevi wraps up dubbing for Bholaa Shankar

Chiranjeevi has concluded the dubbing for his next, Bholaa Shankar. Sharing the news with his fans, the actor dropped two stills from the dubbing studio on social media.

Chiranjeevi captioned the post, "So it's a wrap for #BholaaShankar dubbing. Very pleased to see how the film has shaped up. It is a surefire mass entertainer and will appeal to the audiences in a big way! Mark your calendars! See you at the Movies!! #BholaaShankarOnAug11."

About Bholaa Shankar

Meher Ramesh has directed Bholaa Shankar that has an ensemble cast, which includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, and Uttej in pivotal roles. While Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen as Chiranjeevi's love interest in the movie, National-Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been roped in as his sister.

Bholaa Shankar is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil film, Vedalam. It’s reportedly about a former gangster who goes to Kolkata with his adopted sister, Radha (Keerthy Suresh), to pursue her education. Additionally, he seeks to hunt down a criminal network responsible for the elimination of Radha’s family.

Chiranjeevi also recently became a grandfather after his son, Ram Charan, welcomed his first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. The family also hosted a lavish baby-naming ceremony at their Hyderabad residence.