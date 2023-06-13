Mohanlal is a true fitness inspiration at 63 and this VIDEO is proof

Mohanlal has provided netizens with glimpses into his fitness regimen.

Mohanlal, a renowned figure in the Malayalam film industry, continues to prioritise his fitness journey. He is not only adored by movie buffs, but is also a true fitness inspiration at the age of 63. His latest Instagram post goes to prove 'age is just a number.' In the clip, the Alone star can be seen sweating it out in the gym during one of his recent workout sessions. He performs upper-body exercises with his trainer in the post captioned with three bicep emojis.

This isn't the first time that Mohanlal has provided netizens with glimpses into his fitness regimen. His Instagram feed is full of such inspirational videos.

As soon as the post was shared on the photo-sharing platform, fans flooded the comment section with fire emojis to express their admiration.

About ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’

Mohanlal has an exciting project line-up, including Lijo Jose Pellissery’s directorial venture titled “Malaikottai Vaaliban.” Recently, actor Hareesh Peradi wrapped up his portion. The cast boasts talented actors such as Sonali Kulkarni, Manikandan Achari, Kadha Nandi, Manoj Moses, Danish Seth, and Rajiv Pillai in important roles. “Malaikottai Vaaliban” is produced by the John & Mary Creative production banner, with the music composed by Prashant Pillai. Madhu Neelakandan has taken charge of the cinematography, while Deepu S. Joseph leads the editing department.

Mohanlal To Commence Shooting For ‘L2: Empuraan’ In September

Mohanlal will also lead “L2: Empuraan.” Made under the direction of actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, the project has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs. Now, going by the latest reports surrounding the film, the superstar will be joining the shoot of the movie by September.

According to reports, “L2: Empuraan” will be filmed in Noida, Ladakh, along with other foreign locations. Touted to be an action entertainer, the flick is the sequel to the 2019 political action thriller, “Lucifer.” The second installment is expected to be more massive than the first part. The screenplay of “L2: Empuraan” has been provided by the writer Murali Gopy.

In addition to this, Mohanlal will also star in Jeethu Joseph's directorial “Ram.” his directorial debut “Barroz,” and “Drishyam 3.”