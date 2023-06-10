Search icon
Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy at Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's engagement

Pushpa star Allu Arjun had a special post for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement. He also shared a throwback video about Lavanya.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy at Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's engagement
Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej met in 2017.

Telugu stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have gotten engaged. The photos from the ceremony scream love and affection from miles away. The actors looked absolutely beautiful in their stunning ensembles. While Varun Tej opted for an off-white embroidered kurta and pyjamas, his fiancée chose a green saree. 

The couple’s engagement ceremony was attended by their closest relatives and friends including Varun Tej's cousin Allu Arjun. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela also made an appearance. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will reportedly get married sometime this year.

Allu Arjun’s special post for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi          

Allu Arjun wished the couple good luck. He dropped an old video on his Instagram Stories of his father Allu Aravind addressing Lavanya Tripathi. "You've come from North India, learned Telugu, and are talking well. It would be wiser to find a man here, get hitched, and start a family,” Allu Aravind said in the clip. The following Story featured a photo of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi taken during their engagement, along with the message "Congratulations.”

Apart from Pushpa fame Allu Arjun, Ram Charan also dropped a heartfelt message for Varun Tej. The RRR actor shared a photo with wife Upasana Konidela and the happy couple. “Varun & Lavanya , love you guys. Heartiest congratulations,” Ram Charan wrote.

 

 

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej's love story

Varun Tej initially met Lavanya Tripathi while filming Mister in 2017. Rumour has it that the two grew close during the course of the shooting. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi chose to remain secretive about their bond. It wasn't until they were making their second film together- Antariksham at 9000 KMPH, that speculation about their relationship began to emerge. The couple finally confirmed their relationship a few days ago. Their spokesperson Sivacherry shared a digital invite of their engagement ceremony on Twitter.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's upcoming projects

Lavanya Tripathi was last seen in the thriller series Puli Meka. She is gearing up for the release of her movie Thanal. On the other hand, Varun Tej is set to feature in Mitra and the untitled VT13.

