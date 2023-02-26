Search icon
World’s most expensive schools, the annual fee is around Rs 1.34 crore, check full list

Institut Le Rosey school is also located in Switzerland and around 420-430 children from about 65 countries come here to study.

World's most expensive school

When it comes to education, we try to give the best education to our children. Most of the parents want their children to study at a good school so that they can receive proper education and learn things in a good environment.

In this article, we will talk about the world’s most expensive schools. You would be surprised to know that annual fee for the cheapest school mentioned in this article is Rs 77 lakhs. On the other hand, the fees of the most expensive school is Rs 1.34 crore.

Collège Alpin Beau Soleil

This school is located in Switzerland and about 300 children study in this school. Children from more than 50 countries come to this school for their studies. Talking about the fees for the year here, it is CHf 150,000. If we convert this is in Indian currency, then according to the current rate, the cost of one year's education in this school is about Rs 1.34 crore.

Institut Le Rosey

This school is also located in Switzerland. Around 420-430 children from about 65 countries come here to study. The annual fee of this school is CHf 1,25,000, which is equal to Rs 1.1 crore.

Hurtwood House School, Surrey, UK

This school is located in United Kingdom. Admission in this school is done on the basis of interview and reference. The annual fee of this school is GBP 25,284, which means around Rs 25 lakh.

THINK Global School

This school is located in New York, USA. The annual fee of this school is USD 94,050, which is approximately Rs 77,00,000. This is a traveling school and the students of this school live in 4 countries every year.

