UPSC Exam 2023: Commission releases annual exam calendar for 2023 on upsc.gov.in

The UPSC annual exam schedule for the year 2023 has been released on May 04, 2022. As per schedule, the Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2023 will be conducted on May 28, 2023, the exam’s notification is scheduled to be released on February 01, 2023. The last date to apply for Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2023 is February 21, 2023. UPSC aspirants can go through UPSC annual exam calendar on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Exam 2023: Important dates

India Engineering Services (preliminary) exam 2023: February 19, 2023

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2023: June 24, 2022

National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Exam I: April 16, 2023

CDS Examination (I), 2023: April 16, 2023

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023: May 28, 2023

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Exam 2023 through CS (P) Exam 2023: May 28, 2023

IES/ISS Exam 2023: June 23, 2023

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023: June 24, 2023

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023: June 25, 2023

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023: July 16, 2023

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2023: August 6, 2023

UPSC Calendar 2023: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of UPSC, at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Examination’ option available on the homepage.

Click on the ‘Calendar’ option.

A new webpage will open.

Click on the link that reads ‘Annual Calendar 2023’

A new PDF will open, check the exam dates.

Save the pdf for future reference.

Direct Link: UPSC Calendar 2023: Examination Schedule