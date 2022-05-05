NEET PG 2022 Latest Update: AIMSA files plea in Supreme Court to postpone medical exam

File photo

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court of India on May 4, 2022, by the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) in order to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG). The SC advocate took Social media to inform about the latest development.

Sandeep S Tiwari, an advocate in the SC, said in a tweet “On behalf of All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) we have moved the Supreme Court of India against the scheduled examination of NEET PG 2022 dated May 21, 2022. The aspirants raised own grievances due to mismatch/clashing of dates in ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021.”

Aspirants claimed that, due to the delayed process last year, they have been unable to get a sufficient amount of time to prepare for this year’s exam. The counselling process, scheduled to start in October 2021, was delayed due to a Supreme Court case against 27% reservation for OBC and 10% reservation for OBC candidates in UG and PG medical admissions.

Also Read: NEET PG 2022: Amid demands to delay exam, latest update that students must know

However, NEET PG conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be held as per schedule on May 21, sources in Health Ministry have confirmed to a leading news outlet. The decision to keep the date for the NEET unchanged was reportedly taken at a meeting on Saturday (April 30), which also had Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in attendance.

The NEET PG exam is conducted every year for candidates seeking admission to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, and universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER.