TNDTE Diploma Results 2022 released at dte.tn.gov.in for October exams, check direct link, steps to download

The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE has released the TNDTE Diploma Result 2022 on the official website - www.dte.tn.gov.in. The TNDTE Diploma Result 2022 has been released for the October Semester Exams or Odd Sem Exam. Candidates will now be able to download the TNDTE Diploma Result now from the official website.

The TNDTE Exam 2022 was held from November 25 to December 15, 2022. After the candidates download the results and if they qualify, they will be offered admission to the diploma course offered by the Tamil Nadu Directorate Of Technical Education.

The exams in October were conducted for the Odd Semester - 1st, 3rd, and 5th Semester. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education leads the Diploma Exam on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government Higher Education Department. The exams are held for admission in various courses such as Diploma, Post Diploma, Degree, and Post Graduate Degree courses for candidates. Candidates get admission to universities affiliated with the TN Higher Education Department.

TNDTE Diploma Results 2022 Direct Link to Download

TNDTE Diploma Results 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.dte.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Diploma Board Examination October 2022 held in Nov/Dec2022 results' link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and select the scheme

Step 4: Now, the TNDTE Diploma Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and keep a copy for future use.

To know more information regarding the Diploma Course or any other course, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education also known as TN DTE.