Education

TN HSC (+2) Results 2021: Tamil Nadu Board class 12 result to be declared TODAY - How to check online

TN Result 2021: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is likely to declare TN HSC (+2) Result 2021 today at 11 am.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2021, 06:51 AM IST

TN Result 2021: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is likely to declare TN HSC (+2) Result 2021 today (July 19) at 11 am. The Tamil Nadu class 12 result will be available on the official website -- tnresults.nic.in, taminadustateboard.org. Students can check the Class 12 result using their roll number. Around 8 lakh students are waiting for their Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result.

TN Board 12th +2 Result 2021 will be available on these websites as well - dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the evaluation criteria for the Class 12 Tamil Nadu Board Result 2021. TN HSC result for Class 12 students will be based on a 50:20:30 formula. Students are advised to keep a check on the TN result 2021 official website for detailed information on the marking scheme.

Class 12 Result 2021 will be based on class 10, class 11, and class 12 internals and practical marks obtained by the students. The central part of the result will be taken from the marks obtained in class 10, with a weightage of 50%.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2021 will carry only 20% weightage from class 11 marks. However, class 12 internal marks will only have 30% weightage to the overall result.

