School summer vacations 2022: Jammu schools to get 47-day break from May 23

A 47-day summer vacation has been announced for educational institutions, including private schools up to class 12 in the summer zone of the Jammu division.

The Jammu and Kashmir Education Department on Saturday announced a summer vacation of 47 days for the schools, starting from May 23, 2022.

Schools up to class 8 standard will get a vacation from May 23 to July 9, while for classes 9 to 12 the vacation will be from May 30 to July 9.

As per the order, the decision has been taken in view of the existing hot weather conditions in the region. The schools in Kashmir Division would get the customary 10 day summer holidays.

As per the calendar followed by the Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu Division schools get a longer summer break while Kashmir Division schools get a longer winter break. Schools in Kashmir get almost a three month long winter break while Jammu division schools get a short winter break.

