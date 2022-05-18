School summer vacations 2022: Students in UP to get summer holidays from THIS date

(Photo: IANS)

The summer season is in full swing across the country. And several states have declared summer holidays in schools. The maximum temperature has broken the record in several cities including Delhi and its neighbouring states.

Amid the hot temperatures, parents are continuously demanding to declare summer holidays in schools. Some schools have declared summer vacation, but most have not declared a holiday yet.

But Uttar Pradesh has declared summer vacations in government schools which will start on May 20, 2022, and end on June 16, according to latest reports. Hence, students will get a 27 days summer break this year.

Delhi

Most of the schools in Delhi run under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). It is being said that the holidays will start as soon as the CBSE 10th term two exams are over. The last paper of the 10th term two examinations is on 24th May.

After this, the students of class 10 will not have to come to school. It is believed that a few days after the end of the 10th examination, the summer holidays will be announced in the schools.

Class 1-9 and class 11 are expected to close for summer vacations from June 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has announced summer vacations across the state from May 14. Students of Andhra Pradesh schools started their vacations on May 6 and West Bengal and Odisha school summer vacations began on May 2.

