INSACOG confirms BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Covid in India

INSACOG Sunday confirmed the presence of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron in India, saying the disease was not severe in those infected with these subvariants.

According to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), the two cases have been found in Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Tamil Nadu

A 19-year-old female in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 variant of SARS-CoV-2, INSACOG said.

The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. The patient had no travel history. Before this, a South African traveller was reported positive for the BA.4 variant on arrival at Hyderabad airport.

Telangana

An 80-year-old male in Telangana has tested positive for the BA.5 variant SARS-CoV-2. The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. The patient had no travel history.

BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron

Contact tracing of the BA.4. and BA.5 patients is being undertaken as a precautionary measure.

BA.4 and BA.5 are subvariants of the Omicron variant circulating globally. These were reported first from South Africa earlier this year and are now reported from several other countries. These variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalization.