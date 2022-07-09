SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 857 Head Constable posts at ssc.nic.in

File photo

SSC is inviting applications for 857 Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator, TPO) in Delhi Police. The last date to apply is July 29, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Delhi Police HC (Wireless Operator) Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Head Constable (AWO/TPO)

No. of Vacancy: Male: 573

No. of Vacancy: Female: 284

Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level -4

SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 12th (Senior Secondary) with Science and Mathematics as subjects form recognized Board OR ITI Certificate in the Trade of Mechanic-cum-Operator Electronic Communication System and Test of English word processing speed-1000 key depressions in 15 minutes.

Test of Basic Computer Functions: Opening/Closing of PC, printing, MS office usage, saving and modification in typed text, paragraph setting and numbering, etc.

Age limit: UR/EWS: 18 to 27 years

OBC: 18 to 30 years

SC/ST: 18 to 32 years

Departmental: 18 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan

For Gen/ OBC/EWS: 100/-

For SC/ ST/Women/ESM: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the SSC‘s official website ssc.nic.in.

Starting date for online application submission: July 08, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 29, 2022

Last date for payment of fee by online: July 30, 2022

Last date for payment of fee by offline: July 30, 2022

Last date for correction of online application: August 02, 2022

Schedule of computer based examination: October 2022

SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection is based on online objective test, physical test, typing test and computer (formatting) test.

SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022 Notification: ssc.nic.in/SSC