SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: Assam Board Class 10th result declared at resultsassam.nic.in; check direct link here

SEBA Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced the result of SEBA HSLC Class 10 exam 2023 today, May 22 at 10 am. Candidates can check the Assam board Class 10 result direct link on the official website, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in. To access the result, students should have roll number Hridam Thakuriya from Dhekiajuli is the Assam HSLC topper 2023 with 596 scores.

Assam Board Class 10th result 2023: Toppers

Rank 1: Hridam thakuriya from Dhekiyajuli

Rank 2: Ishrat Farha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma

Rank 3: Nilufar Rahman, Anindita Borah and Mriganka Bhattacharyya

The SEBA HSLC exam 2023 was conducted from March 3 to April 1. A total of 422196 candidates registered for Assam Board Class 10 exams.

Assam Board Result 2023: direct link

SEBA 10th Result 2023: List of websites

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HSLC Result 2023: How to check